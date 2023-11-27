North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

North American Construction Group has raised its dividend by an average of 40.1% annually over the last three years. North American Construction Group has a dividend payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Shares of NOA opened at $19.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $519.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $145.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.85 million. Analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the third quarter valued at $93,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 1,102.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 98.8% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

