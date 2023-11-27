North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.94.
Several equities analysts recently commented on NOA shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.
North American Construction Group Price Performance
North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$194.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.36 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 23.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 4.4714765 EPS for the current fiscal year.
North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.17%.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
