Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $921,914,000 after purchasing an additional 731,301 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,221,000 after purchasing an additional 772,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,593,000 after acquiring an additional 98,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,367,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $323,796,000 after acquiring an additional 201,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,184.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,872. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $76.36 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.93%.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.