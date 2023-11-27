Northland Capmk Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Emeren Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Emeren Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Emeren Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Emeren Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Emeren Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. Emeren Group has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $142.12 million, a PE ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.92 million. Emeren Group had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 3.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emeren Group in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Emeren Group by 63.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 537,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 208,937 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Emeren Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,291,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 152,361 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Emeren Group by 42.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emeren Group by 109.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emeren Group

In other Emeren Group news, Chairman Shah Capital Management acquired 34,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $114,516.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 16,587,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,069,822.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 415,513 shares of company stock worth $1,300,752 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Company Profile

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

