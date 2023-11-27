Nutanix (NTNX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect Nutanix to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.64 million.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX opened at $41.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NTNX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,905,546.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,543,572.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,890,819.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,979 shares of company stock worth $20,114,508. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $1,978,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Nutanix by 353.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 29,870 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 342,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 437,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

