Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ONCT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.30 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,330.05% and a negative return on equity of 85.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 192,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 167,268 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 155,014 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

