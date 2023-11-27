OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KAR shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of KAR opened at $14.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07. OPENLANE has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that OPENLANE will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after buying an additional 549,574 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in OPENLANE by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,454,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,145,000 after acquiring an additional 182,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OPENLANE by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,592,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,331,000 after purchasing an additional 184,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OPENLANE by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,062,000 after purchasing an additional 86,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in OPENLANE by 0.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,562,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

