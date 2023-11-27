Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.71.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OPRT shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.
OPRT stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $73.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.56.
Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
