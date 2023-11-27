Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on OFIX. BTIG Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Orthofix Medical Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $420.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $23.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $101,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,480.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Orthofix Medical

(Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.