Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.38.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAAS

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $14.79 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 620,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 229,223 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,938,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,545,000 after buying an additional 381,411 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.