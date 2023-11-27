Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,532,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,484,000 after purchasing an additional 745,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,450,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,814,000 after purchasing an additional 192,826 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,827,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,767,000 after acquiring an additional 79,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.76. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.72.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

