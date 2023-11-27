Patterson Companies (PDCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Patterson Companies has set its FY 2024 guidance at $2.45-$2.55 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.45-2.55 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Patterson Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In related news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

