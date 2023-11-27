Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives $317.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $317.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEN shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.76, for a total value of $2,887,814.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $128,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,037 shares in the company, valued at $13,498,743.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.76, for a total value of $2,887,814.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,090 shares of company stock worth $5,664,240 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 281.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $232.90 on Friday. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $180.93 and a twelve month high of $348.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 226.12 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $270.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

