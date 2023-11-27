Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) & SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) Head to Head Analysis

SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SaverOne 2014 and Perion Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SaverOne 2014 $360,000.00 1.31 -$7.44 million N/A N/A Perion Network $640.26 million 2.06 $99.22 million $2.35 12.18

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than SaverOne 2014.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SaverOne 2014 has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perion Network has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.0% of SaverOne 2014 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Perion Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Perion Network shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SaverOne 2014 and Perion Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A Perion Network 16.24% 23.24% 16.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SaverOne 2014 and Perion Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A Perion Network 0 2 2 0 2.50

Perion Network has a consensus target price of $39.20, indicating a potential upside of 36.97%. Given Perion Network’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perion Network is more favorable than SaverOne 2014.

Summary

Perion Network beats SaverOne 2014 on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform. The company also offers supply management platform; demand management platform for campaign planning and design; analytics platform, which provides information and performance insights; creative platform, a robust media platform; and an AI platform that uses machine learning to bring intelligence to the various phases of campaigns. In addition, it provides an actionable performance monitoring platform to support the various phases of campaign management; an online video player and integrated ad server to upload, manage, and stream video content; content monetization system, which integrates ads within the content layouts at the page level. Further, the company offers a publisher management system that provides analytics and performance optimization tools, as well as reports; search-demand management systems; monetization products that integrate and onboards demand vendors; and AI Systems. Additionally, it provides Intelligent HUB (iHUB), which connects the supply and demand sides of the marketplace; and strategic optimization of relevant traits (SORT), a provisional patent technology that eliminates the need for cookies. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

