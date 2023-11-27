Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Price Performance

NYSE:PRGO opened at $30.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.52 and a beta of 0.87. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 2,180.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perrigo news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,890. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,929.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 18,040 shares of company stock worth $524,644. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

See Also

