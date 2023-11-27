PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 455.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 2,023.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 633.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Insider Transactions at PetMed Express

In other news, Director Gian Fulgoni acquired 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $300,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,510 shares in the company, valued at $803,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gian Fulgoni acquired 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $300,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,510 shares in the company, valued at $803,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine Chambers purchased 6,888 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $50,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,386.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 61,738 shares of company stock valued at $451,498. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PETS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PETS

PetMed Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $22.64.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.13 million. PetMed Express had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About PetMed Express

(Free Report)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.