PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1,010.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 120,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $136.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.12. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

