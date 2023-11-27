Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFTP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on December 15th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SQFTP opened at $13.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95. Presidio Property Trust has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $22.38.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

About Presidio Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.