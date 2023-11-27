Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFTP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on December 15th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
Presidio Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SQFTP opened at $13.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95. Presidio Property Trust has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $22.38.
About Presidio Property Trust
