Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $58.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.43.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $286.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $149,656.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at $938,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

