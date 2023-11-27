Private Advisor Group LLC Has $811,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,265 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $679,269,000 after acquiring an additional 54,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Illumina by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after acquiring an additional 351,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $284,269,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,930 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $164,416,000 after buying an additional 28,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $98.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.48 and a 200 day moving average of $162.42. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.56.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

