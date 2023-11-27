Private Advisor Group LLC Has $843,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 226.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,233 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1,197.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 368.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $24.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

