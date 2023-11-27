Private Advisor Group LLC Has $929,000 Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $217,300,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $120,092,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $51,468,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,416,000 after buying an additional 212,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $211.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.25.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,863 shares of company stock worth $1,223,087 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

