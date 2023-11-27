Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,769 JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Separately, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $328,000.

Shares of BBAG stock opened at $44.66 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $47.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

