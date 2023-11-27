Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 927.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,282 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 171.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 81.3% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRVA shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

PRVA opened at $22.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $30.15.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $417.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $454,369.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,510,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,927,414.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $454,369.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,510,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927,414.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $386,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,557.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,306 shares of company stock worth $1,321,248. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

