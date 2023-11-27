Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Iris Energy Limited Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Iris Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

IREN has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $3.54 on Monday. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IREN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

