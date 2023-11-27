Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.86. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LOW. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.56.

LOW stock opened at $199.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.05 and its 200 day moving average is $213.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

