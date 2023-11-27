Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Brinker International, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Brinker International in a report released on Wednesday, November 22nd. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Brinker International Price Performance

EAT stock opened at $35.55 on Monday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 298.3% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 261,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 195,620 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 762,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.