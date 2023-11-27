Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Avery Dennison Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $7.86 per share.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY stock opened at $189.74 on Monday. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.60.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.