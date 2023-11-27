Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Avery Dennison Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $7.86 per share.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share.
AVY stock opened at $189.74 on Monday. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.60.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.
In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.
