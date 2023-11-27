Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,220 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 1,150.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 3.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Delek US in the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $27.34 on Monday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. Delek US had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

