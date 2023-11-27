Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 2,810 Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) by 337.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Edap Tms were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 1,285.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214,480 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 391.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth $60,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDAP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Edap Tms Stock Performance

Edap Tms stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. Edap Tms S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 37.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edap Tms Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

