Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 647 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 530.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Griffon by 931.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Griffon by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Griffon by 2,148.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Griffon in a report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Griffon Price Performance

Shares of GFF opened at $46.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Griffon had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The company had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Griffon declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

