Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after buying an additional 862,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,656,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 145,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 237,920 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 715,406 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 837,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 318,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASC. StockNews.com cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $592.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.57. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 29.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

