Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 115.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6,460.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 456.3% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,467 shares of company stock worth $1,063,299. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $68.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.66. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

