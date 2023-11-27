Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,049,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 111,431 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $13.26 on Monday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.38.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.29%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

