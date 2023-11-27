Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 164.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Materialise were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2,964.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Materialise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Materialise Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.14 million, a PE ratio of 130.43 and a beta of 0.85. Materialise NV has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 1.06%.

About Materialise

(Free Report)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.