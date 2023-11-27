Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 223.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

WEN opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 51.44%. The firm had revenue of $550.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEN. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

