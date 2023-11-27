Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TechTarget by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.
TechTarget Stock Down 0.4 %
TechTarget stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $52.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 0.99.
TechTarget Company Profile
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
