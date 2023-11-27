Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,732 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 684.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 198,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,957,000 after acquiring an additional 33,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Gladstone Land by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,301,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gladstone Land by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,950,000 after buying an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Gladstone Land by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 681,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,603,000 after buying an additional 156,259 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LAND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Land from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $14.47 on Monday. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.10%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

