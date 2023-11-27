Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 245 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 86.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,716,000 after buying an additional 13,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,757,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 3,435.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 482,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter.

Weis Markets Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WMK opened at $62.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.81. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Weis Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Further Reading

