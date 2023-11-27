Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 522 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 243.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in St. Joe by 18.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of St. Joe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

St. Joe Trading Down 0.1 %

St. Joe stock opened at $53.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $52.55. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $35.08 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $101.40 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

