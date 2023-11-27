Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 641 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,288,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,586,000 after buying an additional 27,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,371,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,225,000 after buying an additional 38,963 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 633,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,802,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after buying an additional 30,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QCR news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,864. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,133 shares of company stock valued at $104,517. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCR Price Performance

QCRH opened at $51.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $858.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.98. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $54.54.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $81.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. QCR had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 22.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCRH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QCR from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on QCR from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QCR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

