Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 8,284 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 1,715.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter worth $69,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.4% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,326,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 18,103 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 36.2% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 694,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 184,428 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11.3% during the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 12.4% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.67. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMBP

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.