Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 860 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 193.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMR. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The RMR Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 58.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. The RMR Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $748.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

RMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

