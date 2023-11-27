Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 976 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 422.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 35.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 42.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,552,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 64.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 69,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 27,145 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

MarineMax Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HZO opened at $29.99 on Monday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $664.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.24 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax

(Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.