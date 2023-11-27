Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 350.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Amkor Technology by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMKR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $27.68 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.85.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $232,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,395,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $232,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at $919,395,435.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,013,100 shares of company stock worth $232,511,953. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

