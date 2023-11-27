Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,995,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS opened at $43.12 on Monday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

