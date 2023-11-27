Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 480.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,992,000 after buying an additional 140,072 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,584,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,743,000 after buying an additional 174,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after buying an additional 234,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,993,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,493,000 after buying an additional 152,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,019,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vista Outdoor

In other news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur acquired 1,735 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $45,005.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 3.9 %

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $26.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

