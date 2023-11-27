Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,805,000 after acquiring an additional 46,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 921,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,877,000 after acquiring an additional 88,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,740,000 after acquiring an additional 24,494 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 6.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 531,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,540,000 after acquiring an additional 33,745 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Preferred Bank Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $63.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $77.75. The company has a market capitalization of $914.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $75.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.68%.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

