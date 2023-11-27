Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,917,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 173,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,035,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $19.90 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile



Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

