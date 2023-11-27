Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 8,000.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $999,607.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,117.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,886,647.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $999,607.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702,335 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,117.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 59,919 shares of company stock valued at $738,372. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABR opened at $12.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 38.40 and a quick ratio of 38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.04. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.17%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.18%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

